Charlie Nicholas predicts Tottenham's tactics against Liverpool

Can Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho get his tactics right against the league leaders?

Charlie Nicholas wrote on his column on Sky Sports about the tactics that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho could use on Saturday against Liverpool.

Tottenham host the league leaders in what could be a massive game for both teams. Liverpool are well ahead of the rest at the top of the table while Tottenham are struggling to make the top four.

Having not lost a single game yet, the talks of Liverpool becoming the new invincibles have started to come up but Jose Mourinho could well spoil the party for the Reds as he did a few years ago when he was at Chelsea.

Nicholas spoke about the big game on Saturday and predicted how Mourinho could set his side out.

He said: "Jose has always been the manager who will get a result from this sort of game. He will block the wide areas and will highlight where the real dangers lie. He may play Lucas Moura down the middle and Heung-Min Son out the left, and try to bring in players to counter-attack and block the path of the full-backs."

Blocking the path of Liverpool's full-backs will be hugely important for Spurs this weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have a combined 16 assists already this season in all competitions and that tally could well increase if Tottenham fail to contain them.

Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko's injuries will be a massive blow for Mourinho's side but the pace of Son and Lucas up top could well work in their favour on the counter-attack. The Spurs boss has lost just seven out of 28 games against the Reds in his career but this just might be his toughest challenge yet.