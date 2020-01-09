'Sensational': Some Arsenal fans so excited after links with 'dream' signing

Arsenal are said to be interested in snapping up Boubakary Soumare, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield.

Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are interested in the midfielder, who could present an option for them this month.

Arsenal have struggled to find a midfield partnership this term, with a number of options tried in the positions.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have formed a solid combination in the middle of the park more recently, but there is a feeling that another defensive midfielder could be a vital addition for the Gunners.

And Arsenal fans are particularly keen to see Soumare brought in.

Soumare and Upamecano would be a dream. Transformational. Make us solid and allow us to counter very quickly. — AFC Cormac (@AfcCormac) January 8, 2020

Signing Boubkare Soumare would make so much sense on many levels. 1) if Xhaka leaves he can step in, if not we need him anyway because Ceballos isnt the guy and Guendouzi isnt ready. 2) Lille are a club Arsenal have very good links with. 3) He is young and a position we need — Wajdi (@ThierryWajdiAFC) January 8, 2020

Bring us Soumaré and a CB pleaseeeeeeee https://t.co/2c1Y9nrkTK — C (@AFC_Carys) January 6, 2020

Partey or Soumare would be sensational business https://t.co/z0EBFC0Ng8 — ⚪️North London Is Red⚪️ (@AFC_Addict_101) January 7, 2020

Arsenal pls sign Soumare pls pls https://t.co/PIDBTHxy4g — Arteta's Disciple (@B0NG0AL) January 8, 2020

Soumare is a mix of Guendouzi and Ceballos but still that is a far too defensive midfield 3. Will still need a creative mid. — akh!l_AFC (@akhil_AFC) January 7, 2020

Couto, Soumare, Upamecano, Joao Felix are my dream signings next summer. — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) January 8, 2020

Soumare has impressed in France, with the 20-year-old regarded as one of the best prospects in Ligue 1.

He would bring a presence to Arsenal’s midfield which has been desperately lacking in recent times, and would also Arteta’s men great quality in possession.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Arteta and Soumare’s arrival would only serve to further boost the optimism around the Emirates Stadium.