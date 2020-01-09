Quick links

'Sensational': Some Arsenal fans so excited after links with 'dream' signing

John Verrall
Arsenal are said to be interested in snapping up Boubakary Soumare, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield.

Arsenal fans are excited over links with Boubakary Soumare, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options.

Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are interested in the midfielder, who could present an option for them this month.

Arsenal have struggled to find a midfield partnership this term, with a number of options tried in the positions.

 

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have formed a solid combination in the middle of the park more recently, but there is a feeling that another defensive midfielder could be a vital addition for the Gunners.

And Arsenal fans are particularly keen to see Soumare brought in.

Soumare has impressed in France, with the 20-year-old regarded as one of the best prospects in Ligue 1.

He would bring a presence to Arsenal’s midfield which has been desperately lacking in recent times, and would also Arteta’s men great quality in possession.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Arteta and Soumare’s arrival would only serve to further boost the optimism around the Emirates Stadium.

