Scott Sinclair speaks out after clinching Celtic to Preston move

Dan Coombs
Scott Sinclair of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scott Sinclair has left Celtic behind for Preston.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scott Sinclair has clinched his move to from Celtic to Preston North End.

After leaving the Scottish champions, he spoke to Preston's official website about the move.

He said he is immensely proud of his Celtic achievements, from a team and individual standpoint, but he simply felt the time was right to move on.

Sinclair said: “I have had a fantastic three-and-half-years with Celtic, we did the treble-treble, I got the PFA player of the year, scored goals and was top goalscorer, but now it is a new chapter for me.

"I am coming here to improve and to help the team push for promotion."

Sinclair leaves behind a Celtic title battle and chance to win another trophy, but he has done it all in Scotland. Whenever he left, Celtic would have been in a strong position.

What he  didn't get into, is that he has simply fallen out of favour at Celtic this season.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic vies with Daniel Candeias of Rangersduring the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Ranger at Celtic Park on December 30, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He has only started two Premiership games, and he was not really a part of their week to week game plan. That must have been tough for him.

At Preston, he will play a bigger role, and has something tangible to aim for with promotion.

Still only 30, Sinclair has a lot of football left in him.

James Tavernier of Rangers vies with Scott Sinclair of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Ranger at Celtic Park on December 30, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

