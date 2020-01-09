Scott Sinclair speaks out after clinching Celtic to Preston move

Scott Sinclair has left Celtic behind for Preston.

Scott Sinclair has clinched his move to from Celtic to Preston North End.

After leaving the Scottish champions, he spoke to Preston's official website about the move.

He said he is immensely proud of his Celtic achievements, from a team and individual standpoint, but he simply felt the time was right to move on.

Sinclair said: “I have had a fantastic three-and-half-years with Celtic, we did the treble-treble, I got the PFA player of the year, scored goals and was top goalscorer, but now it is a new chapter for me.

"I am coming here to improve and to help the team push for promotion."

Sinclair leaves behind a Celtic title battle and chance to win another trophy, but he has done it all in Scotland. Whenever he left, Celtic would have been in a strong position.

What he didn't get into, is that he has simply fallen out of favour at Celtic this season.

He has only started two Premiership games, and he was not really a part of their week to week game plan. That must have been tough for him.

At Preston, he will play a bigger role, and has something tangible to aim for with promotion.

Still only 30, Sinclair has a lot of football left in him.