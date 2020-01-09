Scott Sinclair predicts how Celtic’s season will end

Scott Sinclair has left Celtic.

Scott Sinclair has told The Daily Record that Celtic will beat Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Sinclair has left Celtic to join Preston North End in the Championship in England.

The former Aston Villa and Chelsea winger was struggling for playing time under manager Neil Lennon this season, having played a key role for the Hoops under Brendan Rodgers.

The 30-year-old won nine trophies during his time at Celtic Park, and the winger has backed Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title again this season despite the serious threat from Rangers.

Sinclair told The Daily Record: "Brendan Rodgers left and there were a few changes and Lenny came in. He is doing a great job at the moment and I am sure that they will get nine in a row.”

Title success

Having already won the Scottish League Cup this season, Celtic will be confident of clinching the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup again, but Rangers are going to be make it extremely tough for them in the league.

The Hoops need to make signings in the January transfer window and strengthen their squad, as Steven Gerrard’s side are going to push them all the way this season.