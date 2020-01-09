Report: Wolves to make improved offer for West Ham-linked Gedson Fernandes

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly promised to return with an improved offer for the player West Ham United are also said to have approached.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed with a formal bid for West Ham United-linked midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to reports in Portugal.

Record states Wolves have promised to return with an improved offer for the player Benfica are looking for €40 million (around £34m) to part with.

Separately, the website claims West Ham have asked to take Gedson on an 18-month loan deal, for which they would pay a total of €1.5m (around £1.3m) in three installments - and adds that Chelsea are also in the race.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the 21-year-old would favour a move to West Ham over another rival suitor, Everton, having a London-based mother and friends on the Hammers' books.

But that was before the links to Wolves and Chelsea emerged.

Wolves boast a significant Portuguese presence, both in the dugout and on the pitch, while Chelsea are also based in the capital.

It is unclear which club are currently favourites to sign the Portugal Under-21 talent, and whether or not Wanderers' offer is a loan or permanent one - although the latter would likely appeal the most to Benfica.