Report: Wolves to make improved offer for West Ham-linked Gedson Fernandes

A general view of Molineux during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Villareal at Molineux on August 4, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly promised to return with an improved offer for the player West Ham United are also said to have approached.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed with a formal bid for West Ham United-linked midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to reports in Portugal.

Record states Wolves have promised to return with an improved offer for the player Benfica are looking for €40 million (around £34m) to part with.

Separately, the website claims West Ham have asked to take Gedson on an 18-month loan deal, for which they would pay a total of €1.5m (around £1.3m) in three installments - and adds that Chelsea are also in the race.

 

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the 21-year-old would favour a move to West Ham over another rival suitor, Everton, having a London-based mother and friends on the Hammers' books.

But that was before the links to Wolves and Chelsea emerged.

Wolves boast a significant Portuguese presence, both in the dugout and on the pitch, while Chelsea are also based in the capital.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo reacts after a Wolves equalising goal is ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the build up during the English Premier...

It is unclear which club are currently favourites to sign the Portugal Under-21 talent, and whether or not Wanderers' offer is a loan or permanent one - although the latter would likely appeal the most to Benfica.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

