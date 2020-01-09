Report: Wolves and European club progress in transfer talks

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone is reportedly on Fiorentina’s radar.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Wolverhampton and Fiorentina have found a solution over the transfer of Patrick Cutrone.

It has been reported that in the past hours, Wolves and Fiorentina have sorted out their differences over the deal, and that they have found a solution.

The report has claimed that the Premier League club and the Italian outfit are heading towards a “rapid and positive completion” of the transfer.

Good move

Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan in the summer of 2019, but the 22-year-old striker has failed to make a huge impact at the Molineux Stadium.

According to WhoScored, the Italy international has made three starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The young striker also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for Nuno’s side so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

A loan move to Fiorentina for the second half of the season would make sense for Cutrone and would help in his development.