Report: West Ham United to make first January signing today

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph will reportedly join West Ham United.

According to The Northern Echo, West Ham United are set to sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League outfit West Ham will pay Championship club Middlesbrough a transfer fee of £4 million to secure the services of Randolph.

The report has claimed that the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper has been subjected to “rigorous medical”, as he has a hip problem at the moment.

 

It has been added that West Ham will finalise the deal to bring the 32-year-old goalkeeper today.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate told The Northern Echo: “Darren is in negotiations with a Premier League team at the minute. He’s in negotiations so let’s see what happens.”

Overcoming medical hurdle

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Randolph’s move to West Ham was put on hold due to his current injury, but the new report in The Northern Echo suggests that everything is set for him to become the London club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Lukasz Fabianski is the first-choice goalkeeper at West Ham at the moment, but Randolph will be a good back-up, especially as he has been on the books of the Hammers before.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

