Report: West Ham United close in on £102m star, board meeting today

West Ham United are said to have improved their offer for Gedson Fernandes of Benfica.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are closing in on signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

West Ham’s initial move for Fernandes had stalled, with the Hammers struggling to get the deal over the line.

However, West Ham have now improved their bid, and Benfica’s board are set for a meeting to discuss the new offer today.

The Portuguese club are reportedly ‘leaning towards’ accepting West Ham’s offer, as they feel it could be good for them.

The Hammers want to take Fernandes on loan until the end of next season, with a £33 million fee agreed for 2021.

Benfica actually installed a £102 million release clause in the central midfielder’s contract (Sky Sports), but they have realised that fetching that sort of money for the prized prospect is simply not realistic.

West Ham could now land the 21-year-old, with David Moyes looking to improve his side’s midfield options.

Fernandes wants to move to the Premier League, with London appealing to him, so West Ham should have no trouble agreeing a contract with him, if their bid is accepted.

There is no doubting that Fernandes would be an exciting signing for West Ham, as he is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Portugal.

West Ham’s ambition has been questioned of late, but Fernandes’s arrival would really prove that they have a desire to start climbing the table.

Fernandes could slot in West Ham’s midfield alongside Declan Rice, and that would give Moyes two brilliant prospects to develop at the London Stadium.