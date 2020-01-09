Quick links

Report: West Ham make new surprise offer for 21-year-old midfielder, want to pip Chelsea

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
West Ham United remain in the hunt for Gedson Fernandes.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United's new offer for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes now includes no purchase option at all.

It's claimed that the Hammers had initially offered an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy for £33million in 2021, and the move seemed to have stalled.

With Chelsea attempting to hijack their move with an offer of an 18-month loan and a £55million permanent deal, West Ham have now taken action.

 

This time, they're offering just a straight loan deal, with no purchase option included – and Benfica are allegedly thinking about accepting the new surprise offer.

It's believed that Benfica like the idea of Fernandes going out and playing first-team football, believing that his value will increase off the back of his playing time.

West Ham must rate the 21-year-old very highly, as bringing him in on loan with no option to buy suggests that they think he can make an instant impact at the London Stadium.

Fernandes fancies a move to London because his mother lives there, and he also knows a couple of players in the West Ham ranks from Portugal youth duty.

Chelsea are still lurking though, and with Benfica holding a board meeting today to decide the next step, West Ham will hope for good news – even if the prospect of a long-term stay for Fernandes is dwindling.

