Report: Tottenham's priority this month is to sell two midfielders

Daniel Levy has no plans of signing a midfielder but he is reportedly keen on offloading a couple of Tottenham Hotspur's current stars.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Tottenham are prioritizing the sale of midfielders Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama by the end of this month's transfer window.

Jose Mourinho's side are struggling with injuries at the moment with Moussa Sissoko out till April. That opened up the possibility of holding onto someone like Victor Wanyama or signing a replacement.

Sadly for Tottenham fans, neither of that is set to happen. The report claims that Levy has made up his mind to move Wanyama out of the club in this window. The Kenyan is clearly out of favour having played just 122 minutes of football in all competitions this season.

Levy also has no immediate plans of signing a new midfielder this month which could be a huge risk considering Sissoko being out and concerns over Tanguy Ndombele's fitness. Spurs will still have the likes of Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks available but further injuries down the line could cause serious problems.

Christian Eriksen, should he stay, could solve a number of those problems thanks to his versatility of playing as a number eight, a 10 and on the flanks. However, with the Dane's contract running out in the summer, Levy is keen to cash in on him this month.

Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. The former Ajax man would be a brilliant signing for most teams in the world but from his perspective, it makes more sense to see out his current deal at Spurs.

Once he is free in the summer, Eriksen will have the opportunity to demand a ridiculous amount of money for his wages as well as a huge signing on fee when he puts pen to paper. As much as Levy would like to sell Eriksen this window, there is a big chance that it won't happen and Spurs should be prepared for that.