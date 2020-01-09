Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s recent opponent has impressed Jose Mourinho

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was impressed with the display produced by the right-back during his side’s recent FA Cup tie against Championship club Middlesbrough.

The report has added that Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the 19-year-old right-back and has been keeping tabs on him since he was released by Fulham, with his son having spoken highly of the teenager.

It has been claimed that Middlesbrough want to hand Spence a new contract, and that talks are ongoing.

One for the future

Tottenham do need to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, and while Spence would be a good addition to the team, he would be one for the future.

The teenager has made only a handful of appearances for the Middlesbrough first team so far in his career.

A move from Spurs for the Englishman this month would make sense, as Mourinho reportedly admires him and could make him better in the coming months and years.