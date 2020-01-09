Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s recent opponent has impressed Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.
Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Djed Spence of Middlesbrough in action with Totttenham's Hotspur's Dele Alli during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium,...

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was impressed with the display produced by the right-back during his side’s recent FA Cup tie against Championship club Middlesbrough.

The report has added that Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the 19-year-old right-back and has been keeping tabs on him since he was released by Fulham, with his son having spoken highly of the teenager.

 

It has been claimed that Middlesbrough want to hand Spence a new contract, and that talks are ongoing.

One for the future

Tottenham do need to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, and while Spence would be a good addition to the team, he would be one for the future.

The teenager has made only a handful of appearances for the Middlesbrough first team so far in his career.

A move from Spurs for the Englishman this month would make sense, as Mourinho reportedly admires him and could make him better in the coming months and years.

Middlesbrough's English defender Djed Spence controls the ball during the English FA cup third round football match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

