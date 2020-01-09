Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s offer for right-back to be £12m less than asking price

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Nelson Semedo of Barcelona.

According to El Desmarque.com, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Semedo’s agent has approved the right-back’s possible move to Tottenham this month even if the North London outfit do not play in the Champions League next season.

However, according to the report, Spanish and European giants Barcelona hope to get €50 million (£42.42m) as transfer fee for the 26-year-old, but Spurs will make an offer of €36 million (£30.54m).

Stats

Semedo joined Barcelona from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2017.

According to WhoScored, the Portugal international has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga for Barca so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The 26-year-old right-back has also played 360 minutes in the Champions League for the Blaugrana so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham do need to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, as Serge Aurier has not stepped up his game, and Semedo would not be a bad recruitment.