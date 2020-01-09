Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur ‘pushing hard’ for player with £424m release clause

Samuel Umtiti during tradicional open doors training session of FC Barcelona and at Johan Cruyff Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs reportedly interested in Samuel Umtiti.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - December 21: Samuel Umtiti #23 of Barcelona in action during the Barcelona V Alaves, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp Nou on December 21st 2019 in...

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Premier League trio Tottenham, Arsenal and United are “pushing hard” to secure the services of the 26-year-old central defender.

The report has claimed that Spanish and European giants Barcelona will accept offers for the France international, who has struggled with fitness issues and poor form since he moved to the Blaugrana from Lyon in 2016.

 

Moving to the Premier League

As reported on Barcelona’s official website, Umtiti has a release clause of €500 million (£424.21m), but it is hard to see any club pay that much money or the Spanish side demand that much to sell the defender.

The France international is a very good central defender, but the 26-year-old has not progressed much during his time at Barcelona so far.

A move to another club, perhaps one in the Premier League, could help rejuvenate the former Lyon star and help him get better.

According to WhoScored, Umititi has played 367 minutes in La Liga and 180 minutes in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - December 21: Samuel Umtiti #23 of Barcelona reacts after colliding with Wakaso Mubarak #22 of Alavés during the Barcelona V Alaves, La Liga regular season match at...

