Report: Tottenham Hotspur facing competition for £50m West Ham player, rival bid incoming

Gillingham's English striker Brandon Hanlan (2nd L) vies with West Ham United's Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena (L) and West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop during the English...
West Ham United defender Issa Diop is reportedly on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

West Ham United's Issa Diop during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur are facing competition from Chelsea for West Ham United central defender Issa Diop.

It has been reported that Chelsea are set to make a bid of £40 million for the 22-year-old central defender.

The report has added that although West Ham manager David Moyes does not want to lose the youngster in the January transfer window, the Hammers value him at £50 million.

 

Good signing

Both Chelsea and Tottenham could do with a central defender, not just for now, but for the long term as well, and Diop would be a very good signing for the Blues or Spurs.

Leaving West Ham for Chelsea or Tottenham would also be a step up for the 22-year-old Frenchman, especially with the Hammers at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the centre-back has made 14 starts and one substitute appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this sseason.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Diop scored one goal in 33 league matches for the Hammers, according to WhoScored.

Ayoze Perez of Leicester City battles for possession with Issa Diop of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on...

