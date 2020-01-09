Report: Sunderland in talks to snap up 'real warrior' on a free transfer

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland have been linked with a move to bring Kyle Lafferty to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are reportedly looking to bring Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty to the Stadium of Light, according to a report in The Scotsman.

Lafferty is a free agent following a short spell in Norway with Sarpsborg 08, where he scored once and claimed two assists in nine games (Transfermarkt).

Prior to his stint in Scandinavia, the 32-year-old was at Glasgow Rangers, having embarked on his second stint with the Ibrox club.

Lafferty has enjoyed a somewhat nomadic but fruitful career thus far, playing in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Norway.

He had been linked with a return to Edinburgh club Hearts, where he scored 20 goals in 48 appearances - indeed, he told the Daily Record last week it would be his "first option".

According to The Scotsman, however, he met with Sunderland representatives at the Black Cats' training ground on Tuesday regarding a potential move.

Sarpsborg were bottom of the Norwegian top flight when Lafferty joined and ended up avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth thanks in part to the forward's contributions.

"In Kyle Lafferty we get a player with close to 500 games at a good level," sporting director Thomas Berntsen told the Sarpsborg official website at the time of his arrival.

"He has played 70 matches and scored 20 goals for Northern Ireland. Lafferty is a tough guy who sacrifices his head in both boxes. A real warrior.”

Lafferty would become Sunderland's second Northern Irish striker on their books should he joined, with compatriot Will Grigg also at the Stadium of Light.