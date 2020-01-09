Report: Striker not interested in joining Aston Villa or Newcastle, could sign for Mourinho

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is a man in demand.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek doesn't want to join Aston Villa or Newcastle United – but Tottenham Hotspur may have more luck.

It's claimed that Milan are now more and more willing to speak to interested clubs about selling Piatek, having brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic to bolster their attack.

The report states that whilst Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen all want Piatek, he's not interested in any of them as he wants a 'project more to his liking'.

That likely means playing for a Champions League side, and that could be ideal for Spurs given that it's claimed Jose Mourinho wants to bring Piatek to Tottenham.

Spurs are allegedly willing to back Mourinho's move for the Polish striker, and with Piatek seemingly not interested in other clubs, Tottenham may be in a great position to sign him.

Tottenham need a new striker with Harry Kane out of action with a hamstring injury, as his absence leaves Troy Parrott as the only recognised striker at the club.

Taking Piatek on loan with a view to a permanent move could be ideal for Spurs, giving themselves a chance to not only see how the 24-year-old copes in the Premier League, but also how he deals with eventually being sat behind Harry Kane.

Piatek hit the headlines last season with 13 goals in 19 games for Genoa, earning a big move to Milan, where he scored nine times in 18 appearances last term.

The goals have dried up a little this term, finding the net just four times in 18 games – but Spurs may believe that he can get back to his best as much-needed cover and competition for Kane.