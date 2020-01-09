Quick links

Report: Spurs may have chance to sign speedy right back, club desperate to sign replacement

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Barcelona's Nelson Semedo.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona are prepared to flog Tottenham Hotspur target Nelson Semedo – and already know they want Real Betis ace Emerson.

It's claimed that Spurs are keen to land Semedo this month, with Jose Mourinho keen to add another right back to compete with Serge Aurier.

Kyle Walker-Peters may be on his way out, whilst Juan Foyth is out of favour, so a move for Semedo would certainly make sense if Spurs have some cash to spend.

 

Semedo is allegedly available this month because Barcelona are 'desperate' to sign Brazilian talent Emerson as his replacement, in what is a somewhat convoluted situation.

The 20-year-old was announced as a Barcelona player last January, but they had a joint-ownership deal with Betis, in which each team owned half of the right back.

Emerson joined Betis permanently months later, with Barcelona able to re-sign him for €6million in 2021 – but Barcelona may want him earlier than that.

Emerson Aparecido of Real Betis Balompie looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Athletic Club at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 08, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

They may have to pay more to do that, and adding another right back whilst Semedo is still at the club just doesn't make sense for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Emerson has excelled this season with three goals and four assists in 16 games for Betis, so it's no great surprise that Barca want to accelerate their buy-back on him – and it could play into Tottenham's hands with Semedo.

