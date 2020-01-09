Report: Spurs may soon swoop for £30m speedster amid competitors' lack of urgency

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly wondering whether to steal a march on the others keen Max Aarons - could Spurs take advantage?

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to take advantage of other suitors' lack of urgency to swoop for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to a report on Sky Sports News.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an amazing breakthrough season in 2018-19 for the Canaries, making 41 appearances in the Championship (Transfermarkt) as Daniel Farke's charges won the title ahead of Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Aarons' talent, attitude and maturity have naturally brought about reported interest from suitors, and even though he penned a new five-year deal in the summer, Norwich's struggles in the Premier League have seen him linked with other clubs this month.

According to the report, Tottenham are one of numerous sides who are interested in Aarons, with Borussia Dortmund the latest to throw their name into the hat, along with fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Spurs' Premier League rivals Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

However, the majority of those interested would reportedly prefer to conclude a deal in the summer - and Spurs are now considering whether to steal a march on the teams competing for his signature and potentially agree a transfer in the next three weeks.

With regards to a reported price, Norwich are understood to be willing to let Aarons - who has made 19 Premier League appearances this term and 21 in all competitions (Transfermarkt) - leave Carrow Road this month for a fee of around £30million.