Report: Club seeking 'permanent deal' for Tottenham 22-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly want Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters - would Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho sanction a permanent move?

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly being sought after on a permanent deal by fellow Premier League side Brighton, according to a report by Sky Sports News.

The outlet claims that Jose Mourinho's Spurs have sanctioned a loan move for Walker-Peters, who is interesting Graham Potter's Seagulls as well as Crystal Palace and south coast rivals Southampton.

 

Walker-Peters, described by Tottenham teammate Dele Alli as a "fantastic player" (Daily Mail), has only made one appearance since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.

The 22-year-old reportedly would prefer to remain in the English top flight and as such, the above three clubs have emerged as potential suitors, but according to Sky Sports News, "Brighton's preference would be for a permanent deal".

The Amex Stadium side lost the services of Bruno - who retired from professional football - at the end of last season, but do still have Martin Montoya as well as the likes of Ezequiel Schelotto, Leon Balogun and Bernardo, who can all play at right-back.

Nonetheless, with the latter three predominantly playing elsewhere, Walker-Peters stands a good chance of establishing himself at right-back and secure himself first-team football - but whether Spurs would be willing to let a young, talented player leave for good remains to be seen.

Walker-Peters is valued by Transfermarkt at £9million and, according to Spotrac, is on a £20,000-per-week contract at Tottenham.

