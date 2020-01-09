Quick links

Report shares that Aston Villa are close to signing 38-cap international

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa applauds the fans before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa are seemingly close to bringing in another goalkeeper despite the strong performance of Orjan Nyland against Leicester City last night.

Aston Villa are close to securing the signature of Pepe Reina, who could become their 14th Premier League signing, according to a report.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that Aston Villa and Reina have agreed to a six-month loan deal for the AC Milan goalkeeper.

It is said that Reina's agent is still negotiating a move for his client from Italy's top-flight to the Premier League, with the 38-cap Spain international [transfermarkt] already agreeing to a six-month deal which would be extended by a year if Villa survives this season.

 

Reina is a very experienced player, both across Europe and in the Premier League, as he played for Liverpool for a number of years.

On paper, he is a very good signing for Villa because of what he has done in his career and the calming influence he can be to the dressing room.

But it has to be questioned. Is he needed? Amid all the injuries, Orjan Nyland has now become number one and he put in his best display against Leicester in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City shoots at goal under pressure from Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King...

If he continues in his way then there is no point in bringing in another keeper because it would, at the end of the day, just be a waste of wages.

Villa have already secured the loan signing of Danny Drinkwater this month, who is the first signing of the winter window and the 13th of Smith's reign in the Premier League.

If Reina does sign in these coming days then he'll be the 14th signing of Smith's Premier League reign so far, which just goes to show the number of changes that have had to be made at the club ever since they have earned promotion.

