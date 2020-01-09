Quick links

Report: World-class Arsenal defensive target could be available for just £20m

Giuseppe Labellarte
Samuel Umtiti of France during the training session of the French Football Team on May 30, 2019 in Clairefontaine, France.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with Samuel Umtiti - if the Gunners can fight off the competition, he could reportedly be available for as little as £20m.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - December 21: Samuel Umtiti #23 of Barcelona in action during the Barcelona V Alaves, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp Nou on December 21st 2019 in...

Arsenal have been linked with a move for France defender Samuel Umtiti amid a report from El Desmarque suggesting that Barcelona are open to offers for him.

The 26-year-old centre-back has failed to get many games under his belt for Barca this season, starting just four La Liga games and making seven appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Umtiti has suffered some injury problems this term, while Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have emerged as manager Ernesto Valverde's preferred centre-back partnership.

 

 

El Desmarque has reported that Barca want a deal done as soon as possible, and the Gunners could be facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for his signature.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs until 2023, but it has been reported that the Blaugrana are not looking to price him out of a move, and he could be available for as little as £20million.

Arsenal's defence has come under major scrutiny this season, particularly at centre-back, with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi all playing in the role this term - to varying degrees of success.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Despite apparently looking to be offloaded, the £21million signing is still a high calibre player, with 105 appearances for Barcelona, 170 for Lyon, 31 caps for France, and a host of trophies including the World Cup and two La Liga titles.

In the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup final, Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps was quoted by ESPN as saying of Umtiti: "Some players aren't mature at 30, some are mature at 20 - and he's in the latter category.

"He deserves all the praise. He has the force of character and the force of personality that you need."

(from L) France's defender Samuel Umtiti, France's forward Ousmane Dembele and France's coach Didier Deschamps attend a training session at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis,...

