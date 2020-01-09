Quick links

Report: Rival club outbid West Ham United by £22m for January transfer target

Jubal of Vitoria FC with Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal,...
Chelsea and West Ham United reportedly want Gedson Fernandes.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have made a bid for West Ham United target Gedson Fernandes.

It has been reported that both Chelsea and West Ham are interested in signing Fernandes from Benfica in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have reportedly made an 18-month loan offer with an obligation to buy the midfielder for £33 million.

 

According to the report, West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea have submitted an 18-month loan bid with an obligation to buy for £55 million.

"Chelsea's offer for Fernandes is dependent on the Portugal international midfielder playing at least 50 per cent of games during his loan spell at Stamford Bridge,” adds the report.

Stats

Fernandes has made two starts and five substitute appearances in the Portuguese league for Benfica so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Portugal international has played 136 minutes in the Champions League so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Beating Chelsea

Chelsea are a richer and bigger club than West Ham, but the Hammers could still appeal to Fernandes as they are likely to be able to offer more playing time.

Benfica are likely to sell the youngster to whichever club pay them more, but the midfielder should have the final say.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

