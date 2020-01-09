Report: Rangers and Celtic want bargain international midfielder; he played at Ibrox this season

Rangers reportedly want to bring Renato Tapia to Ibrox - but Celtic are keen too.

According to Voetbal International, Rangers and Celtic are both interested in snapping up Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia in a potential bargain swoop this month.

It's claimed that Feyenoord are willing to let Tapia leave the club this month, as his contract at De Kuip expires at the end of the season, meaning he will leave for free.

Feyenoord seemingly just want to get in a small chunk of cash for Tapia whilst they still can, and two clubs are named as potential destinations for a cut-price move; Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers are a particularly interesting suggestion, because Tapia played against the Gers in the Europa League back in September, playing 90 minutes at Ibrox.

The Gers did sign Borna Barisic from Osijek after he impressed against them in the Europa League back in 2018, so seeing them do the same with Tapia wouldn't be a huge shock.

Rangers just allowed Andy King to leave, whist Greg Docherty could follow, and Peruvian international Tapia can offer a more physical option alongside Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield.

Celtic are described as being more interested though, with claims that they see Tapia as an 'important candidate' to bolster their midfield options this month.

It may well be that Tapia – a strong, aggressive but technically proficient anchor man – is seen as another option behind Scott Brown in midfield, especially given that he could be signed for cheap.

The two Old Firm sides could now go head-to-head for Tapia, and he's open to leaving Feyenoord this month, meaning a move is certainly possible for either Celtic or Rangers.