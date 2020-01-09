Report: Player too expensive for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

According to Football.London, Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake is too expensive for Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports have reported of interest in the former Chelsea defender from Tottenham.

Football.London has claimed that the Blues can re-sign the 24-year-old for £40 million.

The report has also stated that £40m is too expensive for Spurs in the January transfer window.

Wait until the summer?

Ake has developed well since his departure from Chelsea and is now one of the better central defenders in the Premier League.

While the 24-year-old would be a good addition to the Tottenham squad, head coach Jose Mourinho is not exactly in desperate need of a central defender, especially as they could get better players than Ake if they wait until the summer of 2020.

Toby Alderweireld recently signed a new contract, Davinson Sanchez is there, and so is Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and have also reached the last-16 stage of the Champions League.