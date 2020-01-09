Quick links

Report: Player snubs Fulham for Swansea City transfer

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Norris of Liverpool and Marc Guehi of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on December 14, 2019 in Kirkby, England.
Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi is reportedly joining Swansea City instead of Fulham.

Marc Guehi of Chelsea and Caolan Lavery of Walsall during the Walsall FC v Chelsea U19 Leasing.com Trophy match at Bescot Stadium on December 3, 2019 in Walsall, England.

According to The Telegraph, Swansea City have beaten Fulham to the signing of Marc Guehi from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Guehi will join Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea until the end of the season.

The report has claimed that the Swans’ Championship rivals Fulham also wanted to sign the 19-year-old defender, but the teenager has chosen the Welsh club instead.

 

Good signing for Swansea City?

Guehi is a very talented and promising young defender who needs regular playing time in a competitive environment at this stage of his career to get better and to develop.

Swansea are aiming to finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, and the Welsh club would be a better outfit with the 19-year-old in the team.

Steve Cooper’s side are sixth in the Championship table at the moment with 41 points from 26 matches.

The Swans will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Fidel O'Rourke of Liverpool and Marc Guehi of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on December 14, 2019 in Kirkby, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

