Report: Player snubs Fulham for Swansea City transfer

Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi is reportedly joining Swansea City instead of Fulham.

According to The Telegraph, Swansea City have beaten Fulham to the signing of Marc Guehi from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Guehi will join Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea until the end of the season.

The report has claimed that the Swans’ Championship rivals Fulham also wanted to sign the 19-year-old defender, but the teenager has chosen the Welsh club instead.

Good signing for Swansea City?

Guehi is a very talented and promising young defender who needs regular playing time in a competitive environment at this stage of his career to get better and to develop.

Swansea are aiming to finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, and the Welsh club would be a better outfit with the 19-year-old in the team.

Steve Cooper’s side are sixth in the Championship table at the moment with 41 points from 26 matches.

The Swans will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.