Leeds United

Report offers exciting hint about Leeds United's plans to sign a striker

Olly Dawes
Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham,...
Leeds United aren't just looking in England for a new striker.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds United are interested in a mystery striker in Europe, who has scored goals at international level.

It's suggested that Southampton attacker Che Adams is a key target, but Leeds are also looking at Sheffield United's Billy Sharp as they seek a new striker.

A replacement for Eddie Nketiah is wanted, and whilst those two Premier League strikers are on the radar, Leeds are casting their net far and wide.

 

It's stated that an international striker currently playing in Europe is also wanted by Leeds, in what should be an exciting rumour for supporters.

Fans will no doubt be wondering who the mystery man is, but knowing that he has scored goals at international level may be an indication that he's a talented striker.

It also hints at being a striker with a little more experience than Nketiah, beefing up Leeds' attacking options whilst giving Patrick Bamford real competition up top.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

It's not much for Leeds fans to go off right now, but it's an exciting little hint about the work that could be done by the Whites this month after a couple of frustrating January windows.

In 2017, Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow arrived but made little impact as Leeds faded away, before 2019 saw the now-infamous Daniel James deal collapse at the last minute.

Fans won't want a repeat of those situations, and having an international striker on board would certainly give fans hope of returning to the Premier League.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

