Report offers exciting hint about Leeds United's plans to sign a striker

Leeds United aren't just looking in England for a new striker.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds United are interested in a mystery striker in Europe, who has scored goals at international level.

It's suggested that Southampton attacker Che Adams is a key target, but Leeds are also looking at Sheffield United's Billy Sharp as they seek a new striker.

A replacement for Eddie Nketiah is wanted, and whilst those two Premier League strikers are on the radar, Leeds are casting their net far and wide.

It's stated that an international striker currently playing in Europe is also wanted by Leeds, in what should be an exciting rumour for supporters.

Fans will no doubt be wondering who the mystery man is, but knowing that he has scored goals at international level may be an indication that he's a talented striker.

It also hints at being a striker with a little more experience than Nketiah, beefing up Leeds' attacking options whilst giving Patrick Bamford real competition up top.

It's not much for Leeds fans to go off right now, but it's an exciting little hint about the work that could be done by the Whites this month after a couple of frustrating January windows.

In 2017, Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow arrived but made little impact as Leeds faded away, before 2019 saw the now-infamous Daniel James deal collapse at the last minute.

Fans won't want a repeat of those situations, and having an international striker on board would certainly give fans hope of returning to the Premier League.