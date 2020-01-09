Report: Manager would 'love' to sign Rangers star, but needs Steven Gerrard decision

Stoke City and Middlesbrough are linked with a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who has failed to break into the starting line-up at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers winger Jordan Jones is a transfer target for Stoke City.

Jones only moved to Rangers in the summer, but he has struggled to earn regular game time with Steven Gerrard’s side.

Jones started the campaign in Rangers’ line-up, but has found game time limited after picking up an injury.

The 25-year-old could now leave Ibrox in the coming weeks, with Stoke City and Middlesbrough joining the clubs interested in him.

Stoke are said to be particularly keen, with their manager Michael O’Neill thought to be a big fan after working with him at international level for Northern Ireland.

It is claimed that O’Neill would ‘love’ to sign the Rangers wide-man, but Stoke will only do a deal if Gerrard’s side let him go on loan.

Whether Gerrard would be happy to offload Jones on a temporary basis remains to be seen.

Although Jones seems to be down the pecking order at the moment he does offer them depth in case of an injury crisis.

And Gerrard surely won’t want to risk leaving his side short of options, as they battle to take the Scottish Premiership title away from Celtic.