Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool put key clause in deal to sell 22-year-old who impressed Klopp in training

Olly Dawes
Agustin Canobbio (C) of Uruguay's Penarol vies for the ball with Allan Rodrigues de Souza (R) of Brazil's Fluminense during a Copa Sudamericana football match at the Maracana stadium in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have sold midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Allan Rodrigues de Souza of Liverpool during his first day back for pre-season training at Melwood Training Ground on July 2, 2018 in Liverpool,...

According to Goal, Liverpool have inserted a 10% sell-on clause into midfielder Allan's move back to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.

The Reds today confirmed that Allan has left the club on a permanent basis, joining Mineiro for a free believed to be around £3.2million.

Liverpool have been sensible though, slapping a 10% sell-on clause into the deal, meaning they will get a small cut of any future fee.

 

That's definitely wise given that Allan still has real potential, and at 22, there's plenty of time for him to become star somewhere else.

Liverpool could still earn cash from Allan in the future then, and they may just hope that Allan goes on to thrive back in Brazil in order to earn a big move back to Europe in the future.

Snapped up from Internacional back in 2015, Allan has had six loan spells away from Anfield, spending time with SJK, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Apollon Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense.

Agustin Canobbio (C) of Uruguay's Penarol vies for the ball with Allan Rodrigues de Souza (R) of Brazil's Fluminense during a Copa Sudamericana football match at the Maracana stadium in...

Liverpool kept loaning him out in the hope that he would eventually obtain a work permit to play in England, but that hasn't happened, and the Reds have chosen to cash in for a £2.7million profit.

Allan allegedly impressed Jurgen Klopp in training at Melwood, according to Goal's report, but he's on the move now – and it will be fascinating to see how far he goes now his long-term future is settled.

Mauro Boselli (R) of Brazil's Corinthians and Allan Rodrigues de Souza (L) of Brazil's Fluminense battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana football match between Brazil's Corinthians...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch