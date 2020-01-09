Report: Liverpool put key clause in deal to sell 22-year-old who impressed Klopp in training

Liverpool have sold midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza.

According to Goal, Liverpool have inserted a 10% sell-on clause into midfielder Allan's move back to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.

The Reds today confirmed that Allan has left the club on a permanent basis, joining Mineiro for a free believed to be around £3.2million.

Liverpool have been sensible though, slapping a 10% sell-on clause into the deal, meaning they will get a small cut of any future fee.

That's definitely wise given that Allan still has real potential, and at 22, there's plenty of time for him to become star somewhere else.

Liverpool could still earn cash from Allan in the future then, and they may just hope that Allan goes on to thrive back in Brazil in order to earn a big move back to Europe in the future.

Snapped up from Internacional back in 2015, Allan has had six loan spells away from Anfield, spending time with SJK, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Apollon Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense.

Liverpool kept loaning him out in the hope that he would eventually obtain a work permit to play in England, but that hasn't happened, and the Reds have chosen to cash in for a £2.7million profit.

Allan allegedly impressed Jurgen Klopp in training at Melwood, according to Goal's report, but he's on the move now – and it will be fascinating to see how far he goes now his long-term future is settled.