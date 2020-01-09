Quick links

Report: Liverpool have watched teenage forward and 19-year-old midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Gelhardt (38) of Wigan Athletic battles with Caglar Soyuncu (4) of Leicester City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at the King Power...
Joe Gelhardt and Sandro Tonali are reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Joe Gelhardt of Wigan Athletic is challenged by Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Youth Cup: Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur at DW Stadium on...

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are interested in signing Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic and Sandro Tonali from Brescia.

It has been reported that the Reds have watched 17-year-old forward Gelhardt.

The report has added that the Merseyside outfit have also watched 19-year-old Italy international midfielder Tonali.

 

Promising talents

Gelhardt is a very talented and promising young forward who has a bright future ahead of him, and it does not come as a surprise that Liverpool are reportedly interested in the teenager.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-18 international forward has scored one goal in 164 minutes of Championship football for Wigan so far this season.

Tonali has scored one goal and provided two assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Brescia so far this season, according to WhoScored.

While it is very unlikely that either Gelhardt or Tonali would be able to make an immediate impact at Liverpool were they to join the Merseyside outfit in the January transfer window, they are certainly players for the future.

Sandro Tonali of Brescia Calcio competes for the ball with Luis Filipe Ramos of SS Lazio ,during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on...

