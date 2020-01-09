Report: Leeds want to buy PL winger whose contract expires soon

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to find a replacement for Jack Clarke.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United are eyeing the signing of a Premier League whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The attacking player is said to be ‘young’ but otherwise his identity remains a mystery, with Marcelo Bielsa’s keeping the target under wraps.

Leeds are on the hunt for a winger, following the termination of Jack Clarke’s loan spell.

Clarke had barely featured for Leeds this season, but did offer them cover in the wide positions if injuries struck.

The likes of Bournemouth’s Jordon Ibe, 24, and Manchester United Tatih Chong, 20, fit the description of potential candidates that Leeds could be looking at.

Ibe would be the more expensive of the two recruits, but needs to get his career kick-started again.

Chong, meanwhile, is just beginning his career - but a move to Leeds could appeal, as he would hope to play more regularly than at Old Trafford.

Leeds are looking to get the deal done this month, as they feel that they can get their man at a cut price.

If the winger does join he would immediately be in competition with the likes of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski for a first-team place at Elland Road.