Quick links

Leeds United

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leeds want to buy PL winger whose contract expires soon

John Verrall
Marcelo Bielsa Manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to find a replacement for Jack Clarke.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United are eyeing the signing of a Premier League whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The attacking player is said to be ‘young’ but otherwise his identity remains a mystery, with Marcelo Bielsa’s keeping the target under wraps.

Leeds are on the hunt for a winger, following the termination of Jack Clarke’s loan spell.

Clarke had barely featured for Leeds this season, but did offer them cover in the wide positions if injuries struck.

 

The likes of Bournemouth’s Jordon Ibe, 24, and Manchester United Tatih Chong, 20, fit the description of potential candidates that Leeds could be looking at.

Ibe would be the more expensive of the two recruits, but needs to get his career kick-started again.

Chong, meanwhile, is just beginning his career - but a move to Leeds could appeal, as he would hope to play more regularly than at Old Trafford.

Tahith Chong of Manchester United is fouled by Liam Cooper of Leeds United during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019...

Leeds are looking to get the deal done this month, as they feel that they can get their man at a cut price.

If the winger does join he would immediately be in competition with the likes of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski for a first-team place at Elland Road.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch