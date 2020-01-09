Quick links

Report: Leeds to make big decision over £15m striker in next 48 hours

Leeds United have made Southampton's Che Adams one of their top targets for the January transfer window.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United want a signal from Southampton by the end of the week that they do stand a chance of landing Che Adams.

Leeds have been tracking Adams for much of January so far, but doing a deal for the striker has proven complicated.

Although Adams has struggled since moving to Southampton £15 million (BBC Sport) in the summer, the Saints appear reluctant to let him leave on a loan deal right now.

Southampton may want to bring in another frontman before sanctioning any deal for Adams, but Leeds are waiting in the wings.

The Whites now just want a sign from Southampton that a deal could be possible, as they don’t want to completely waste their time chasing a transfer which is never going to happen.

Leeds will now reportedly decide by the end of tomorrow whether they will continue to pursue Adams or look at other targets instead. 

 

Leeds realise the importance of landing a striker following the termination of Eddie Nketiah’s loan, as any injury to Patrick Bamford right now could be seriously damaging.

Adams’s arrival at Leeds would be hugely exciting, as the rapid forward has a great track record at Championship level.

Adams was one of the most devastating strikers in the second tier last term, and could be the man to fire Leeds to promotion if he was to join.

Southampton may want Adams to get his confidence back after a difficult spell with them so far, so there could be some value in letting him join Leeds.

However, any deal seems to be a long way off yet, with Leeds just weighing up whether the transfer is a possibility at all.

