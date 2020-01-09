Quick links

Report: Leeds make contact with Newcastle over Dwight Gayle, receive response

Dwight Gayle strikes the ball during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on December 19, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle could move on this summer, with Leeds United big admirers of the forward.

Dwight Gayle strikes the ball during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on December 19, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United have made contract with Newcastle United over Dwight Gayle, but the deal has proven too expensive for them to complete.

Leeds have been long-term admirers of Gayle, who has a remarkable scoring record at Championship level.

However, Newcastle are only interested in doing a deal, if they can receive a huge fee for the clinical front-man.

Leeds were looking at signing Gayle on a loan deal with a view to making the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

 

But Newcastle told Leeds they were only interested in doing a deal if there was a clause involved which meant they would have to sign him for £20 million at the end of the term.

Even though there is obvious appeal in bringing in Gayle, Leeds have now walked away from the deal with other transfer targets lined up.

If Leeds could have signed Gayle it may have taken them a step closer to promotion, such is his goalscoring record.

Swansea City's Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer (R) reacts following a tackle from Newcastle United's English forward Dwight Gayle (L) during the English Premier League football match between...

But if disaster had struck, and Leeds failed to go up, being obliged to spend £20 million would have risked the financial security of the club.

And walking away from the deal seems the smart option, unless Newcastle drastically reduce their demands between now and the end of the month.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

