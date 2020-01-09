Report: How Krzysztof Piatek feels about Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek.

According to the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Krzysztof Piatek on loan from AC Milan.

Tottenham are eager to bring in a front-man this month, with Jose Mourinho wanting cover for Harry Kane.

Kane is due to miss a significant chunk of the remainder of the season through injury, with Piatek now being eyed as a potential addition.

Milan ideally want to sell the Polish international for around £30 million, but Spurs are more keen on doing a loan deal, and Mourinho will have to change the Italian giant's mind over sanctioning such a move.

Tottenham don’t want to make the Piatek deal a permanent signing right now, as he looks a risky addition.

Piatek has been out of form this term, but his previous goalscoring record in Serie A has been very impressive.

Spurs will need to persuade Milan to consider a loan deal as at the moment the Italian side want a fee for the forward.

Piatek, on his part, ‘could see the appeal’ of a move to Spurs.

The clinical finisher could have a chance of getting a run of games at Tottenham with Kane out, as Mourinho’s options are very short.

With Spurs having some big games coming up, Piatek could view the move as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

If Spurs could get Piatek back to his best then there can be no doubting that he would improve their side.

And, considering they want him on loan, the transfer could be a smart one, as there is very little risk involved in doing the deal.