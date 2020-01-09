Report: Everton enter race to sign Champions League centre back, January deal unlikely

Everton are reportedly keen on defender Daniele Rugani.

According to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, speaking to Calciotoday, Everton are in the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani – but a move may not happen this month.

Rai Sport is Italy's state-owned television network, and their transfer expert Venerato has been speaking about some January deals in a new interview.

One key line surrounds Rugani, as it's stated that Everton have now joined the race to sign the Juventus centre back, with Arsenal and Leicester City linked as well.

Everton will face a battle to sign the Italian, but it's claimed that Juventus have decided to keep Rugani until the end of the season, meaning no deal will happen this month.

Rugani, 25, was highly-rated at Empoli, and when he really started his Juventus career in 2015, there were high hopes for the centre back, with comparisons made to Alessandro Nesta.

Rugani hasn't really been able to kick on though, initially sitting behind the experienced trio of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He hasn't done enough to convince Juventus that he's their man for the future either though, with Matthijs de Ligt, Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral brought in earlier this year.

That may lead to Rugani leaving, and Everton makes ideal sense given that they need a centre back and Carlo Ancelotti will know him from Italian football, but it seems that they face a wait to land him.