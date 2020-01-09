Report: Everton are interested in Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini

The Italian has been making huge strides in Serie A since the start of last season and is being linked with Everton.

According to a report from Goal, Everton have joined AC Milan in the race for Bologna's highly-rated winger Riccardo Orsolini.

The Toffees have had their struggles this season in attack which played a big part in the sacking of Marco Silva. Now under Carlo Ancelotti, Everton have slightly improved but there is still more room to get better this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found a bit of form since the arrival of Ancelotti which is a huge help to Richarlison who was Everton's most productive attacker before the new boss's arrival.

Now with the transfer window open, Everton should look to bring in a new attacker and if the report is anything to go by, Riccardo Orsolini is a wonderful find. The Italian, still only 22, scored 10 goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

Orsolini already has matched last season's assists tally and has six goals already this term. The youngster, naturally a right winger, is capable of playing on the left as well as in a number 10 role.

However, at Everton, he could thrive on the right-flank with Clavert-Lewin in the middle and Richarlison on the other flank. Orsolini's ability to dribble past defenders, cut inside and use his brilliant left foot to fantastic effect makes him a really dangerous player to deal with.

Everton's biggest problem in their pursuit of the Italian will come from Juventus. The Italian champions have a buy-back clause inserted in the deal that saw Orsolini move from Turin to Bologna this summer. Juventus are looking to exercise that option in the summer according to the report which would be a real blow to Everton.

It is unlikely that anything will happen in this window. Everton should, however, keep close tabs on Orsolini in the summer and, if any opportunity to sign him arises, they should step up and take it.