Report: Everton and West Ham both want £25m ex-Premier League winger

Everton and West Ham United are both being linked with Jeremie Boga.

According to Arena Napoli, Everton and West Ham United are both in the race to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga – but more likely with a summer move in mind.

It's claimed that Napoli like Boga, with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli having 'great interest' in the Ivorian wide man for a big summer move.

Everton and West Ham are also keen, and Sassuolo know that the interest is mounting, meaning they're prepared to demand up to €30million (£25million) for his services.

Sassuolo seemingly aren't willing to sell this month, meaning they could be inundated with offers ahead of a summer move for the ex-Chelsea man.

Boga, 23, joined Sassuolo from Chelsea in 2018, having spend nine years with the Blues but only made one first-team appearance.

Now impressing at Sassuolo with four goals and one assist this season as well as three goals and one assist last term, Boga appears to be finding his feet after that disappointing spell with Chelsea.

The links to Everton and West Ham are a tad surprising though, given that they both have plenty of wingers already; Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison and Theo Walcott are all at Everton, whilst West Ham not only have Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Andriy Yarmolenko and Robert Snodgrass, but will also have Grady Diangana returning for next season.

Add in that Boga's career so far has been a little disappointing, with underwhelming loans at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City, and fans would be forgiven for being a little baffled by the interest in Boga now.