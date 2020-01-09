Quick links

Report: Derby County want player who turned down West Bromwich Albion last year

Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe is reportedly on Derby County’s radar.

According to The Sun, Derby County want to sign Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe, who turned down West Bromwich Albion last year.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Championship club Derby want to secure the services of Uwakwe on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The report has added that the Premier League club would be happy for the young midfielder to move to the Rams for the second half of the season.

 

According to The Sun, West Brom wanted to sign the England Under-20 international last year, but the midfielder turned down the Baggies after they wanted a loan move with an option to buy.

Good signing for Derby County?

Derby could do with young and dynamic players in their midfield department, and a short-term deal for Uwakwe would make sense.

It would also be good for the 20-year-old, as he would get valuable first-team experience in a very competitive environment.

