Report: Crystal Palace want 24-year-old Jurgen Klopp described as a ‘brilliant, big talent’

Subhankar Mondal
Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Jordon Ibe from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

It has been reported that Ibe is available for a cheap deal, with the former Liverpool winger’s current contract at Bournemouth running out at the end of the season.

The report has also claimed of interest from clubs in China in the 24-year-old former England Under-21 international winger.

 

Stats

Ibe joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and has failed to establish himself as a regular in manager Eddie Howe’s team.

According to WhoScored, the English winger has played just 48 minutes in the Premier League for the Cherries so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Ibe made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league, while back in 2017-18, he made 22 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Highly rated

Although Ibe has failed to push on at Bournemouth, he is still only 24 years of age and is rated quite highly.

Back in April 2016, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the winger as “a brilliant, big talent”, as quoted in The Guardian.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on December 05, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

