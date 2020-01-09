Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace have asked about a Championship player

West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have asked about West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson despite having interest in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters.

It has been reported that Palace are interested in signing right-back Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Spurs reportedly want a fee for the 22-year-old, and Palace are claimed to have asked about West Brom right-back Ferguson.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old is also on the radar of Tottenham, as reported by The Sun.

 

West Bromwich Albion stay?

Ferguson is enjoying a breakthrough season at West Brom this campaign, and there is no surprise that Spurs and Palace are reported to be interested in the defender.

However, with the right-back out of contract at the Baggies at the end of the season, it would make sense for the teenager to see out of the campaign and then make a decision on his future as a free agent.

So far this season, Ferguson has scored one goal and provided one assist in 20 Championship appearances for West Brom, according to WhoScored.

