Report: Club set price for Villa and Newcastle target, Daniel Levy wants to open talks

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan competes for the ball with Julian Chabot of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between AC Milan and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 6,...
Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs interested in Krzysztof Piatek.

According to The Times, AC Milan want £23 million as transfer fee for Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Krzysztof Piatek.

It has been reported that Tottenham are stepping up their bid to sign Piatek from Italian club Milan in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to open talks with the Italian outfit, with Premier League rivals Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace also monitoring the 24-year-old.

Milan reportedly want £23 million as transfer fee for the Poland international forward.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Piatek has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Poland international made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Genoa, scoring 13 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Premier League clubs?

Piatek is a good forward, and at the age of 24, he can still learn and develop, and for the reported price of £23 million, he would not be a bad signing for clubs in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

