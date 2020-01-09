Report claims what player’s representative has said about Leeds and Brentford

Leeds United and Brentford are reportedly interested in Emre Mor.

According to Turkish Football, Leeds United and Brentford are interested in signing Emre Mor in the January transfer window.

Mor is on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray from Spanish outfit Celta de Vigo at the moment.

The report has claimed that the 22-year-old’s representative has said that Leeds and Brentford are among the clubs in the Championship in England who are interested in him.

The report has added that Celta are ready to let the attacker either leave on loan or on a permanent basis.

Stats

Mor is a versatile attacking player who can operate as a winger or as a forward.

The Turkey international joined Celta from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and the 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Spanish club.

According to WhoScored, the Turkey international made just four starts in La Liga for Celta in 2017-18 and played only 367 minutes in the league in Spain in 2018-19.

So far this season, the youngster has made three starts and seven substitute appearances in the Turkish league for Galatasaray, according to WhoScored.