Report: Celtic keen on Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Celtic are believed to be hunting a new centre forward, with Aston Villa's Scott Hogan on their radar.

New signing Scott Hogan of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on January 31, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

According to TeamTalk Celtic are interested in Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan this month, as Neil Lennon considers his striking options.

Villa would reportedly be willing to allow Hogan to join Celtic on a loan deal.

And Lennon is now considering making Hogan his first January signing at Celtic.

Hogan has endured a miserable time of late, with his recent spell at Stoke City not going to plan.

The £15 million (London Evening Standard) Irish international striker barely made an impact at Stoke, but Celtic have not been put off by his struggles in the Championship.

 

Indeed, the Bhoys are said to be considering making an offer for the forward, with Lennon looking to bolster his forward options.

Celtic would need to get Hogan back to his best if the signing was to be worthwhile.

Hogan has previously been a prolific scorer at Championship level, with Ireland boss and former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill talking up his goalscoring qualities three years ago.

“He has the ability in the box to forge a chance for himself and score,” O’Neill said to the Daily Mail.

Aston Villa's Irish striker Scott Hogan reacts after missing a chance during the English Championship play-off final football match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium in...

“I think that he can improve greatly on his hold-up play outside the penalty area and I have said that to him. But I definitely think that he is a goalscorer.”

The problem for Celtic is that Hogan looks very short of confidence right now.

And unless a move to Parkhead provided Hogan with a new lease of life, it is difficult to see how Lennon’s side would benefit from adding the Villa front-man to their squad.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

