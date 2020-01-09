Report: Celtic keen on Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan

Celtic are believed to be hunting a new centre forward, with Aston Villa's Scott Hogan on their radar.

According to TeamTalk Celtic are interested in Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan this month, as Neil Lennon considers his striking options.

Villa would reportedly be willing to allow Hogan to join Celtic on a loan deal.

And Lennon is now considering making Hogan his first January signing at Celtic.

Hogan has endured a miserable time of late, with his recent spell at Stoke City not going to plan.

The £15 million (London Evening Standard) Irish international striker barely made an impact at Stoke, but Celtic have not been put off by his struggles in the Championship.

Indeed, the Bhoys are said to be considering making an offer for the forward, with Lennon looking to bolster his forward options.

Celtic would need to get Hogan back to his best if the signing was to be worthwhile.

Hogan has previously been a prolific scorer at Championship level, with Ireland boss and former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill talking up his goalscoring qualities three years ago.

“He has the ability in the box to forge a chance for himself and score,” O’Neill said to the Daily Mail.

“I think that he can improve greatly on his hold-up play outside the penalty area and I have said that to him. But I definitely think that he is a goalscorer.”

The problem for Celtic is that Hogan looks very short of confidence right now.

And unless a move to Parkhead provided Hogan with a new lease of life, it is difficult to see how Lennon’s side would benefit from adding the Villa front-man to their squad.