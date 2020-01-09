Report: Celtic ace leaves training for talks over significant six-figure move to join Beckham

Celtic could be about to flog winger Lewis Morgan.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is leaving the club's training camp in Dubai having been given permission to speak to Inter Miami.

It's claimed that Celtic have accepted a 'significant six-figure' bid for Morgan, and he will now decide on a move in the next 48 hours.

The likes of Johnny Russell and Gary Mackay-Steven are already playing in MLS, and Morgan must now think about joining his fellow Scots in the States.

Inter Miami are of course David Beckham's team, with the former Manchester United the co-owner and president of the newest MLS franchise.

With new boss Diego Alonso on board and their first MLS season on the horizon, it's an attractive offer for Morgan, who isn't the most popular player among Celtic fans.

The Scottish winger-slash-playmaker signed for Celtic two years ago, but headed back on loan to St Mirren before struggling for playing time under Brendan Rodgers last season.

A loan move to Sunderland this time last year followed, and Neil Lennon has tried to bring him back into the side, but performances out wide and even up front have left some fans frustrated.

Now, the 23-year-old has the chance to move on to America, just hours after fellow wide man Scott Sinclair left Celtic for Preston North End.