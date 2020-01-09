Quick links

Report: Cauley Woodrow's asking price set at £7m as Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City circle

The Barnsley striker is now said to have interest from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City as well as Leeds United.

Barnsley have set their asking price at £7 million for Cauley Woodrow, who is wanted by Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, according to The Daily Mirror (January 9, page 56).

Woodrow has scored or made 10 goals in 22 Championship games for Barnsley this season and has already been linked with a move to Leeds.

The Whites are in the market for a striker after having Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal.

 

And Nketiah is another player in whom Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are being credited with an interest. 

But with Sheffield Wednesday also said to be in the running, both Forest and the Robins would be wise to put alternative plans in place.

Woodrow, though, would not come cheap, it seems.

And it remains to be seen whether either club, Leeds included, would be willing to meet Barnsley's rumoured demands.

It is 18 months since Leeds' last paid-for transfer, discounting loan and academy recruits.

But doing so could ensure that the Whites keep the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at bay in the Championship promotion race. 

