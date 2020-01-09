Quick links

Report: Aston Villa keen on star Steve Bruce recommended to Newcastle

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Press Conference at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both keen on Hull City's Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

According to The Northern Echo, Aston Villa are ‘keen’ on signing Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, who Newcastle United are long-term admirers of.

Villa and Newcastle would both like to sign Bowen over the coming weeks, but realise that his asking price is big.

Hull want £20 million for the forward, who has just six months left on his contract, which presents a problem for both clubs.

 

While Villa and Newcastle can afford the initial fee, there is little value in paying such a big sum for a player who will be available for free at the end of the season.

Villa and Newcastle could still look to do business, but Hull do not appear to want to budge.

Newcastle have been long-standing admirers of Bowen, with the Northern Echo suggesting that Steve Bruce recommended him to the board earlier this season.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

Bowen has been a huge threat in the Championship over the past two campaigns, and is now regarded as one of the best attacking talents outside the Premier League.

If he was brought to Villa and Newcastle he could help both sides, as they aim to add more goals to their sides for the second half of the season.

