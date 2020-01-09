Report: Arsenal in talks to sign £4.25m teenager, sale expected within days

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Coritiba defender Yan Couto.

According to Globo Esporte, Coritiba expect to sell right back Yan Couto to a European side within days amid links with a move to Arsenal.

It's claimed that Couto is in talks with three 'top clubs in Europe', with Arsenal named as one of them, and Bayer Leverkusen another one.

Still, even if he does agree a deal with a club this month, he can't actually move on in this transfer window, as he must wait until he turns 18 in June.

Coritiba are open to hearing proposals for Couto, and all interested clubs are aware that the price required to sign him is €5million (£4.25million).

It's unclear where Couto will be going, but Arsenal appear to have a great chance to land him, in what could be an exciting move for the future.

Couto, 17, is a diminutive right back who had 13 caps for Brazil's Under-17's, and won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil back in November.

Arsenal seem to have been attracted to Couto since then, and now want to add him behind the likes of Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a right back for the future.

We could hear Couto's destination within days, with Coritiba seemingly keen to get his future boxed off before losing him over the summer.