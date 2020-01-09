Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal in talks to sign £4.25m teenager, sale expected within days

Olly Dawes
Yan Couto of Brazil celebrates at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio Bezerrão on November 17, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Coritiba defender Yan Couto.

Harvey Elliott of England and Yan Bueno Couto of Brazil during the U17 International Youth Tournament game between England and Brazil at the New Bucks Head Stadium on October 15, 2018 in...

According to Globo Esporte, Coritiba expect to sell right back Yan Couto to a European side within days amid links with a move to Arsenal.

It's claimed that Couto is in talks with three 'top clubs in Europe', with Arsenal named as one of them, and Bayer Leverkusen another one.

Still, even if he does agree a deal with a club this month, he can't actually move on in this transfer window, as he must wait until he turns 18 in June.

 

Coritiba are open to hearing proposals for Couto, and all interested clubs are aware that the price required to sign him is €5million (£4.25million).

It's unclear where Couto will be going, but Arsenal appear to have a great chance to land him, in what could be an exciting move for the future.

Couto, 17, is a diminutive right back who had 13 caps for Brazil's Under-17's, and won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil back in November.

Yan Couto of Brazil celebrates at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio Bezerrão on November 17, 2019 in...

Arsenal seem to have been attracted to Couto since then, and now want to add him behind the likes of Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a right back for the future.

We could hear Couto's destination within days, with Coritiba seemingly keen to get his future boxed off before losing him over the summer.

Yan Couto of Brazil looks to break past Bruce El-Mesmari of Mexico during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio Bezerrão on November 17,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch