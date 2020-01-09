Report: £7m Celtic-linked striker tells friends he wants to play for rival suitors after bid

Celtic could miss out on Andraz Sporar.

The Celtic-linked striker Andraz Sporar has reportedly confided in close friends that he would like to play for a different team in green and white hoops.

Sporar's current employers, Slovan Bratislava, have already claimed contact with Celtic regarding the Slovenian, for whom they want between €7-8million (£6-6.8m).

But according to Record, Sporar is aware of - and seemingly encouraged by - interest from Sporting Clube de Portugal.

A Bola reports that Sporting have already made a bid for the 25-year-old, who is a priority target ahead of St Gallen's Cedric Itten.

But it remains to be seen whether or not it will be deemed satisfactory by Slovan, for whom Sporar has scored 20 goals in 26 games this season.

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon has made no secret of his desire to add a striker to his title-chasing squad this winter.

And a move to Celtic Park, over the Estadio Jose Alvalade, could still make more sense for footballing reasons, with Sporting already 14 points off the pace in Portugal's top flight.