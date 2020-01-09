Quick links

Celtic

Preston North End

Scottish Premiership

Championship

'This is beautiful', 'like Xmas': Some fans react to arrival of 'great' Celtic player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Scott Sinclair of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Celtic have sold Parkhead treble treble hero Scott Sinclair to Alex Neil's Preston North End.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Following the announcement regarding the signing of Celtic ace Scott Sinclair, a number of Preston North End fans have been celebrating the forward's arrival at Deepdale from Parkhead.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a somewhat mixed but ultimately very fruitful spell at Celtic since his switch from Aston Villa for £3million in the summer of 2016 (The Guardian).

Subscribe

Sinclair won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year in his first season (BBC Sport) and was also voted the Hoops' Player of the Year by both teammates and fans that season.

 

 

He struggled to recapture that form thereafter, though Celtic nonetheless triggered a one-year extension in his contract last May, and had been linked with a move to Deepdale in July (Lancashire Post).

This season, Sinclair made just seven appearances for Neil Lennon's side, totalling a mere 176 minutes (Transfermarkt), so it comes as little surprise that Celtic have decided to move him on this month.

Nonetheless, the Hoops' loss is Preston's gain as Sinclair has officially penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Lilywhites, who are just two points adrift of the Championship playoffs.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the PNE faithful:

Sinclair leaves Celtic with a host of trophies, having also become the club’s top scorer during the treble-treble campaign with 60 goals.

Scott Brown of Celtic places the League cup trophy on the head of Scott Sinclair of Celtic as they celebrate their win over Aberdeen during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch