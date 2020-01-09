Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX gets a demo on Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is receiving a demo that will allow you to briefly play it on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo's Pokémon Direct event has come and gone and there was no Home or Sleep to be seen. Instead, we simply received news about exciting DLC for Sword and Shield, as well as the announcement for a full-on remake named Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX. This exciting remake will arrive later in 2020, and today it'll receive a demo.

While there's still the possibility that a proper Nintendo Direct will commence next week, Nintendo's first Pokémon Direct for the new decade was a decent affair thanks in part to the upcoming DLC expansions for Sword and Shield.

The only other exciting announcement was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, and if you weren't playing Pokémon games in 2006 you probably won't know much about it. Below you'll discover the reported release time for its demo as well as a brief overview for what the game is all about.

What is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake of the Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team games released all the way back in 2006.

It will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2020, and it's reported to include new features such as an Auto Mode that will automatically move players throughout the world.

In addition, the game will also boast an auto attack system as well as the ability to add eight discovered Pokémon from dungeons to their team (via IGN).

While the above sounds neat and all, the most impressive aspect from a superficial point-of-views is its visuals.

Releasing on the Nintendo Switch only, the remake boasts beautiful visuals that almost resemble water paintings.

Get ready for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020!#PokemonMysteryDungeonDX pic.twitter.com/v4lEoEICxR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

What time does the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo release?

The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo is now available to download.

You can download it from the eShop or by clicking here.