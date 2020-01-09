Phil Parkinson hints at challenging for Premier League striker amid Celtic and Leeds links

Sunderland could move for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has told The Chronicle that the club's recruitment team have spoken about a move for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

The Black Cats are in the market for new strikers this month, with Will Grigg still yet to really impress since his big-money move from Wigan Athletic last year.

Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce could be on his way to the Stadium of Light, but Parkinson may not be done with targeting new additions this month.

One name that could be on the move is Sheffield United's Sharp, who has only made one Premier League start for the Blades so far this season.

The 33-year-old is a man in demand, as the Yorkshire Post note that Leeds United are considering a move for Sharp, whilst The Guardian claim Celtic are keen too.

Sharp may have his pick of clubs if he does choose to leave Bramall Lane, which won't be easy as he's playing for his boyhood club in the Premier League.

With Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie and Callum Robinson all involved too though, Sharp's first-team prospects don't look great – and Sunderland boss Parkinson appears keen.

Parkinson has suggested that the Sunderland recruitment team have mentioned a move for Sharp after seeing Chris Wilder claim Sharp could move on, and praised Sharp's goalscoring record as the Black Cats eye a potential coup.

“We've seen those comments [from Wilder] and it has been mentioned by our recruitment team and staff because Billy is a good player,” said Parkinson. “The club has tried to get him in the past and goalscorers like him are much sought-after. Billy has a good record, but we are looking at a lot of players,” he added.